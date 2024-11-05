New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 5, 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy resumed the MLS NEXT fall season with a combined unbeaten 5-0-0 performance at Rochester New York FC over the weekend. The Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s all took home victories on Sunday, extending their respective unbeaten streaks.

The U-18s earned a 5-1 win over Rochester, with Robert Nichols III (2007 - Milton, Mass.), Damario McIntosh (2007 - Newark, Calif), and Cristiano Oliveira (2008 - Somerville, Mass.) each recording a goal and assist of their own. Raphael Alves (2007 - Framingham, Mass.) and Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) also scored for New England.

The U-16s shut out Rochester, 4-0, on Sunday, with goals from Simon Medina (2009 - Boston, Mass.), Josh Macedo (2009 - Santa Clarita, Calif.), Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, N.Y.), and Alex Glassman (2009 - Westborough, Mass.). Paolo Tornberg Ayala (2009 - Revere, Mass.) recorded two assists in the contest, while Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) and Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) split time between the posts to preserve the clean sheet.

Also in action, the U-15s recorded a 2-0 win over New York with Frankie Caruso (2010 - Newton, Mass.) and Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) both tallying in the match. Mason Yang (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) earned the start in net, while JV De Almedia (2010 - Marlborough, Mass.) entered the match in the 40th minute to help keep the hosts off the scoresheet.

The U-14s routed their opponent, 13-0, on Sunday. Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Ludlow, Mass.) paced New England with a hat trick and four helpers. Arthur Bernadino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.), and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) each registered goal-and-assist performances. Goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) recorded his fifth clean sheet of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign.

The U-13s capped the weekend with a 2-1 win. Gavin Ryback (2012 - Andover, Mass.) and Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) both netted a goal, while Noah Alcin (2013 - Somerville, Mass.) and Nolan Nairn (2012 - Springfield, Mass.) tallied one helper each.

The U-18s and U-16s welcome New York City FC to Foxborough on Saturday, while all five Academy teams host Met Oval at the Revolution Training Center on Sunday. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Rochester New York FC U-18s

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Rochester Community Sports Complex

New England Revolution 5, Rochester NYFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Robert Nichols III (Damario McIntosh) 24'

NE - Raphael Alves 31'

NE - Damario McIntosh 55'

RNYFC - 75'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Robert Nichols III) 81'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Cristiano Oliveira) 82'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga (Julian Chapman 46'); Damario McIntosh, (Gershom Matimano 62'), Aidan Reilly (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 62'), Sage Kinner, Sheridan McNish; Edwin Flores (Eli Ackerman 62'), Raphael Alves (Javaun Mussenden 46'), Cristiano Oliveira; Eric Martinez, Robert Nichols III, Aaron Ineh (Cristiano Carlos 55').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Rochester New York FC U-16s

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Rochester Community Sports Complex

New England Revolution 4, Rochester NYFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Simon Medina (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 6'

NE - Josh Macedo (Paolo Tornberg Ayala) 24'

NE - Chris Scott 80'

NE - Alexander Glassman 89'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Edon Zharku, Lucas Aquino, Josh Macedo (Jonathan Cante 66'), Aarin Prajapati (Kauan De Campos 73'); Chris Scott, Levi Katsell (Alexander Glassman 66'), Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brian Brooks 66'); Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Isaiah Claverie (Davi Pereira 80'), Simon Medina (Brandon Velez 46').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Rochester New York FC U-15s

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Rochester Community Sports Complex

New England Revolution 2, Rochester NYFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Frankie Caruso (Shifaq Fazl) 54'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Jesse Eberre) 63'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang (JV De Almeida 40'); Braeden Andeson, Alex Lewis (Jesse Eberre 60'), Makai Harr (Niaz Sacirbey 60'), Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso, Baryon Vega, Davi Pereira (Logan Azar 60'); Alejandro Garza, Roman Woolfork (Alex Gomes 60'), Musah Adamu (Lucas Pereira 60').

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Rochester NY FC U-14s

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Rochester Community Sports Complex

New England Revolution 13, Rochester NYFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Rikelme De Almeida) 1'

NE - Asher Bremser (Landon Ho Sang) 17'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Landon Ho Sang) 18'

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Rikelme De Almeida) 30'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Shayne Dos Santos) 31'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Jeremiah Moyano) 35'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Thierry Maurer) 50'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Arthur Bernardino) 63'

NE - Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Andrew Hsu) 70'

NE - Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang) 75'

NE - Rico Janairo (Boston Kahoalii) 76'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Landon Ho Sang) 78'

NE - Landon Ho Sang 80'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer, Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Stefan Gorea; Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos, Jeremiah Moyano; Landon Ho Sang, Arthur Bernardino, Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Used: Zach LaPierre, Hans Mertens, Jason Kamerzel-Smith, Brennan McWeeney, Boston Kahoalii, Navayush Gurung, Rico Janairo.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Rochester New York FC U-13s

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Rochester Community Sports Complex

New England Revolution 2, Rochester NYFC 1

Scoring Summary:

RNYFC - 28'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Noah Alcin) 36'

NE - Drake Roberts (Nolan Nairn) 69'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes, Enrique Rosado, Ivan Pokinboroda, Juju Gomez; Darragh Nugent, Luca Cicione, Asher Cotter; Sami Chao, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter.

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Noah Alcin, Nolan Nairn, Gavin Rybak, Marlito Quijada, Vik Chitnis.

