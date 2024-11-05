Austin FC Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of 2025 Season

November 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today the Club's decisions on the 2025 contract options of several players, placing the current Austin FC roster for the 2025 season at 21 contracted players.

The following 19 players have contracts guaranteed for the 2025 season: Guilherme Biro, Osman Bukari, Micah Burton, Julio Cascante, Stefan Cleveland, Mikkel Desler, Sebastián Driussi, CJ Fodrey, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Damian Las, Jáder Obrian, Diego Rubio, Brad Stuver, Oleksandr Svatok, Leo Väisänen, Owen Wolff, and Gyasi Zardes.

Austin FC has exercised the 2025 contract options of Jimmy Farkarlun and Dani Pereira, bringing the number of Austin FC players under contract for the 2025 season to 21.

Austin FC has declined the 2025 contract options of Matt Bersano, Ethan Finlay, Matt Hedges, Alex Ring, and Jhojan Valencia.

Hector Jimenez is currently out of contract with the Club and remains in conversations about potentially returning in 2025.

Damian Las remains on loan at Louisville City FC until December 31, 2024.

Austin FC begins its 2025 Major League Soccer regular season in February, with the complete schedule to be announced in the coming months.

CURRENT AUSTIN FC ROSTER (21)

GOALKEEPERS (3) : Stefan Cleveland, Damian Las, Brad Stuver

DEFENDERS (8) : Guilherme Biro, Julio Cascante, Mikkel Desler, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Oleksandr Svatok, Leo Väisänen

MIDFIELDERS (4) : Micah Burton, Sebastián Driussi, Dani Pereira, Owen Wolff

FORWARDS/WINGERS (6) : Osman Bukari, Jimmy Farkarlun, CJ Fodrey, Jáder Obrian, Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.