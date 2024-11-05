Revolution's Esmir Bajraktarevic Earns National Team Call-Up for November

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević has been called into to the Bosnia & Herzegovina National Team for a pair of UEFA Nations League matches at Germany (Nov. 16; 2:45 p.m. ET) and at home against the Netherlands (Nov. 19, 2:45 p.m. ET). Bosnia & Herzegovina currently sit at the bottom of Group A3 table with one draw and three defeats in four matches, needing four points over the next two games to avoid relegation to Nations League B.

ESMIR BAJRAKTAREVIC

Bosnia & Herzegovina

2024-25 UEFA Nations League A

Nov. 16 at Germany

Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg

2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 19 vs. Netherlands

Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica

2:45 p.m. ET

Bajraktarević will represent Bosnia & Herzegovina on the international stage for the third time after debuting in September. The winger, who was born in Appleton, Wis. and holds Bosnian heritage through his parents, was capped twice last month in a pair of UEFA Nations League A contests, earning his first international start on Oct. 14 against Hungary. Bajraktarević registered his first senior international assist off the bench in his debut for Bosnia on Sept. 7. Bajraktarević previously made his senior international debut in January for the United States Men's National Team in a friendly against Slovenia, and featured heavily for the U.S. Under-23 Olympic Team in their warm-ups for the 2024 Paris games.

With the Revolution in 2024, Bajraktarević set career highs in regular season appearances (29) and starts (22), tallying three goals and three assists in MLS play. The midfielder added one goal and four assists in six Concacaf Champions Cup appearances, finishing with the third most assists in 2024 tournament play.

Following his 2024 campaign, Bajraktarević was named to the 2024 MLS 22 Under 22 list, identifying the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22. Bajraktarević, ranked 10th on the list, was one of two Revolution Homegrown Players recognized, along with 16-year-old defender Peyton Miller.

Through three MLS seasons, Bajraktarević owns 45 regular season appearances and 28 starts since he joined the club in August 2021.

