Minnesota United Transfers Defender Mikael Marques to Västerås SK

November 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred defender Mikael Marques to Västerås Sportklubb of Sweden's topflight, Allsvenskan, for an undisclosed fee following VSK's exercise of the option to purchase Marques' contract.

"Everyone at Minnesota United thanks Mikael for the time he spent in Minnesota, both on and off the pitch," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We wish the best of luck for Mikael as he enters this next chapter of his professional career."

Marques joined Minnesota United in January of 2023 on a three-year contract from AFC Eskilstuna. The Swedish defender made one substitute appearance last season for the MNUFC first team and played the majority of his 2023 minutes for MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro team. With the second team, he made 13 game appearances, playing just over 850 minutes on the pitch.

Marques was sent on loan to Västerås Sportklubb in February 2024, which included the option for VSK to purchase his contract. With VSK, to-date, Marques has made 14 game appearances, playing over 1,000 minutes of action on the pitch.

Prior to joining the Loons, Marques played in 28 of 30 games and provided two assists for AFC Eskiltuna during their 2022/23 campaign. He began his professional career with IFK Malmo of the Swedish second division in 2017 where he played 38 games, scored one goal, through 2019. In 2020, the centerback signed with Jönköpings Södra IF. He spent two seasons with the club, playing 21 games, before joining AFC Eskilstuna in 2022.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers defender Mikael Marques to Västerås Sportklubb of Sweden's Allsvenskan following VSK's exercise of the option to purchase Marques' contract.

VITALS

Mikael Marques

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 9/8/2001 (23 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 165

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden, Brazil

