Shorebirds to Host Cecil Fielder Baseball Hitting Camp June 25 - 26

May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the Shorebirds upcoming Baseball Hitting Camp that will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium June 25 - 26 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The event will be led by World Series Champion Cecil Fielder along with 2024 Delmarva Shorebirds players.

The Baseball Hitting Camp will teach aspiring ball players hitting mechanics, hitting for power, eye-hand coordination, off-speed approach, mental approach, and all about the art of hitting over the two (2) day period.

The Baseball Hitting Camp costs $210 per camper and includes the camp for both days, two (2) upper reserved tickets to the Tuesday, June 25 Shorebirds game, a pregame parade to honor all campers on June 25, and an autograph session with Cecil Fielder and Shorebirds players.

The Shorebirds Baseball Hitting Camp is for kids ages 8 - 15 and is limited to the first 60 registered participants. To register, please contact Delmarva Shorebirds Community Relations Manager, at 410-219-3112 ext. 175 or email [email protected].

Cecil Fielder is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 2-time AL Home Run Leader, World Series Champion, and played in MLB for 13 seasons with 5 different teams. This Baseball Hitting Camp will be led by Cecil Fielder accompanied by Delmarva Shorebirds players with a specific focus on hitting and teaching ballplayers of all ages the art of hitting.

