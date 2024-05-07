Early Lead Doesn't Hold in Setback

May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks kicked off a 6-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight. It was a quick first inning as both teams went three up, three down. The Woodies and Hillcats both left base runners stranded in the second. The Woodies were hot in the third inning. Pollard singled on a line drive to right field, followed by a line drive single from Vargas to center. The next pitch, Vargas stole 2nd and Pollard scored. Brock hit a ground ball single to Hillcats shortstop (Genao), who then had a throwing error to first, allowing Vargas to score. Followed by a Disla double that scored Brock. The Wood Ducks went up 3-0.

It is a quick fourth inning with both teams going three up three down. The Hillcats strand Mejias after he singled on a line drive to right field. The Wood Ducks hit a solo homerun by Figuereo to go up 4-0 after 5. The Wood Ducks have a pitching change in the top of the 6th. The Hillcats got the bases loaded via a single by Hawke and two walks. Antunez hit a line drive single to left field, scoring one. Knapczyk hit a shallow pop fly to center field, scoring two. Mejia is then walked, and the bases were loaded once again. Wood Ducks had a pitching change, Wynyard came in for the Wood Ducks. Ramirez hit a homerun to deep right field, scoring three. The Wood Ducks left one base runner stranded, after a diving catch by the Hillcats left fielder for the final out of the inning.

The Hillcats went up 7-4 after the 6th.

Lynchburg startaed off the 7th with a leadoff single, but the runner was thrown out trying to steal second. Followed by two strikeouts. Pollard hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Wood Ducks are down 5-7 after the 7th inning. The Hillcats left one stranded in the 8th. The Wood Ducks couldn't get anything going in the 8th. Headed into the top of the 9th, the Hillcats were up 7-5.

Lynchburg starts off the inning with a hit by a pitch. The Wood Ducks manager went out to challenge the call and was ejected from the game. Lynchburg left one stranded in the 9th. The Wood Ducks went three up, three down in the bottom of the 9th. Lynchburg won 7-5.

Maltrud earned the win after pitching 4.1 innings, 2 hits, and 6 strikeouts for the Hillcats. For the Wood Ducks Sanchez with the loss (0.1 IP, 3 H, & 0K0, while Wynyard gets the blow save (3.0 IP, 3 H & 5K).

