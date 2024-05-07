Kannapolis Falls in Series Opener against Delmarva Tuesday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Ryan Galanie cranked a three-run home run in the third inning of Tuesday's series opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell in the series opener, 5-3, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Drew McDaniel struggled in his first inning of work but settled in to toss six innings in his longest outing of the season. The righty surrendered five runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out seven. RHP Billy Seidl followed in relief, striking out a pair of Shorebirds in two innings of work.

Delmarva rallied for three RBI base knocks in the top of the first, starting with a Braylin Tavera RBI triple, followed by an Angel Tejada RBI double and an Aneudis Mordan RBI single to give the Shorebirds a, 3-0, lead after one.

Thomas Sosa added to the lead with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, pushing Delmarva's lead to, 4-0, after two.

Kannapolis' lone source of offense was Galanie's three-run homer, scoring Wilber Sanchez and Rikuu Nishida to inch closer to the visiting Shorebirds' lead at, 4-3.

Tavera contributed another run in the top of the fifth for Delmarva on a stolen base at third and a throwing error from McDaniel, scampering home to hand the Shorebirds a, 5-3, advantage, a lead that Kannapolis could not come back from.

RHP Jake Peppers gets the start in the final Education Day matchup of 2024 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. for the second game of the six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

