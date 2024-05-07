Kannapolis Falls in Series Opener against Delmarva Tuesday
May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Ryan Galanie cranked a three-run home run in the third inning of Tuesday's series opener against the Delmarva Shorebirds, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell in the series opener, 5-3, at Atrium Health Ballpark.
RHP Drew McDaniel struggled in his first inning of work but settled in to toss six innings in his longest outing of the season. The righty surrendered five runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out seven. RHP Billy Seidl followed in relief, striking out a pair of Shorebirds in two innings of work.
Delmarva rallied for three RBI base knocks in the top of the first, starting with a Braylin Tavera RBI triple, followed by an Angel Tejada RBI double and an Aneudis Mordan RBI single to give the Shorebirds a, 3-0, lead after one.
Thomas Sosa added to the lead with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, pushing Delmarva's lead to, 4-0, after two.
Kannapolis' lone source of offense was Galanie's three-run homer, scoring Wilber Sanchez and Rikuu Nishida to inch closer to the visiting Shorebirds' lead at, 4-3.
Tavera contributed another run in the top of the fifth for Delmarva on a stolen base at third and a throwing error from McDaniel, scampering home to hand the Shorebirds a, 5-3, advantage, a lead that Kannapolis could not come back from.
RHP Jake Peppers gets the start in the final Education Day matchup of 2024 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 11:00 a.m. for the second game of the six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2024
- Frey Dominant In 5-2 Victory Over Pelicans - Augusta GreenJackets
- Santander Homers for Lone Run in Loss to Mudcats - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Isbell Gets Fireflies Third Four Punchout Inning Tuesday - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats Take Series Opener in Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
- Kannapolis Falls in Series Opener against Delmarva Tuesday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Delmarva Takes Series Opener in Kannapolis - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold in Setback - Down East Wood Ducks
- Shorebirds to Host Cecil Fielder Baseball Hitting Camp June 25 - 26 - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hall to Wisconsin; Walling Added from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.7 vs Salem - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Kannapolis Falls in Series Opener against Delmarva Tuesday
- Late Runs Help Q's Lock in Fourth Win of Week Over Charleston Saturday
- Late Comeback Attempts Fall Short in 4-3 Loss for Q's Friday
- Q's Rally for Nine Runs on 16 Hits in Third Straight Win Over RiverDogs
- Eight Runs in Seventh Propel Kannapolis to 13-3 Win Over RiverDogs