Hall to Wisconsin; Walling Added from ACL Brewers
May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of INF Tayden Hall from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of INF Reece Walling from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 2 on the injured list.
In summary:
5/7: INF Tayden Hall transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.
5/7: INF Reece Walling added to Carolina from ACL Brewers
Walling will wear #19
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
