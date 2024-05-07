Hall to Wisconsin; Walling Added from ACL Brewers

May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of INF Tayden Hall from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of INF Reece Walling from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 2 on the injured list.

In summary:

5/7: INF Tayden Hall transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

5/7: INF Reece Walling added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Walling will wear #19

