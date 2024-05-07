Cox Goes Yard In 10th To Beat 'Dogs 5-4

CHARLESTON, SC - Brenner Cox blasted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to help Fredericksburg take down Charleston 5-4, in 10 innings. The FredNats improved to 19-9, while the RiverDogs are now 11-15.

Fredericksburg got on the board first tonight, in the top of the third inning. After a Nate Ochoa walked, Marcus Brown tripled to drive Ochoa home with the first run of the game. Jeremy De La Rosa followed with an RBI single to make it a 2-0 Nats advantage.

Charleston quickly punched back, in the bottom of the frame. A walk, followed by back-to-back singles plated the first run for the Riverdogs. Later in the inning, a sac fly with the bases loaded tied the game at 2-2 after three innings.

The Nationals broke that tie thanks to a Cristhian Vaquero sacrifice fly in the fifth, but the Riverdogs answered in the home half of the sixth with a Narcisco Polanco RBI single to make it 3-3.

Brenner Cox led off the 10th for the FredNats, with Jose Colmenares placed on second base. Cox worked the count to 2-2, before crushing a ball through a stiff breeze and over the right field wall for a go-ahead, two-run homer to make it 5-3 Nationals.

Charleston got a run back in the bottom of the 10th, but Mason Denaburg induced a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, to preserve a 5-4 Fredericksburg win. Thomas Schultz (1-1) nabbed his first victory this season, Adam Boucher (3-3) took the loss, while Mason Denaburg earned his first professional save.

