Delmarva Takes Series Opener in Kannapolis

May 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (7-20) began their 12-game road trip with a 5-3 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (13-14) on Tuesday night.

The Shorebirds stormed out of the gate as the second batter of the game, Braylin Tavera, put Delmarva on the board with an RBI triple to straightaway center, scoring Thomas Sosa. One pitch later, Tavera touched home on a double down the third base line by Angel Tejada. It didn't take long for Tejada to make his way around as Aneudis Mordan singled him home to give the Shorebirds a 3-0 lead after an inning.

Thomas Sosa increased the Delmarva advantage to 4-0 as he cranked his first home run of the season over the wall in right-center in the second inning.

Kannapolis needed one swing to get back in the game an inning later as Ryan Galanie hit a no-doubt, three-run homer over the wall in left, cutting Delmarva's lead down to 4-3.

Braylin Tavera helped the Shorebirds get one of those runs back in the fifth as he forced a throwing error on a steal of third base that allowed him to score, putting Delmarva back up two at 5-3.

The bullpen for the Shorebirds took care of business from there as Ty Weatherly and Jared Beck each tossed two scoreless to keep it a 5-3 game entering the ninth.

Harif Frias toed the slab for the final inning and delivered by forcing three ground-ball outs, securing the save and a 5-3 Delmarva victory.

Ty Weatherly (1-2) earned the win behind his two shutout frames and four strikeouts, with Harif Frias (1) earning his first save of the season. Starting pitcher Drew McDaniel (2-1) was saddled with the loss.

Thomas Sosa and Braylin Tavera led the Shorebirds on Tuesday as both had three hits, an RBI, and two runs scored on the night.

Delmarva looks to win the first two games in Kannapolis with the next matchup coming on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Luis De Leon draws the start for the Shorebirds versus Jake Peppers of the Cannon Ballers.

