Shorebirds to Extend Protective Netting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that new and extended protective netting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will be installed, increasing protection and visibility. The project, which is a part of continued renovations to improve Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, is scheduled to start on July 30th.

Sportsfield Specialties, one of the leading sports netting supply companies with plenty of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball success, will be installing the Ultra Cross Braided Dyneema netting that will reach the far ends of each dugout at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The braided and knotless design is the strongest configuration available and is the first netting to offer 95% spectator visibility. The new netting will cover a majority of the seating bowl. The project is scheduled to be completed between July 30th and August 7th, while the Shorebirds are on the road in Greenville, SC and Charleston, SC, giving fans three remaining homestands in 2019 to embrace the new netting.

"The Shorebirds always try to look out for fan safety and give the fans the best experience possible while they're at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. While we still encourage fans to watch out for bats and balls entering the seating area, this new renovation will provide increased protection along with even better visibility of the playing field", said General Manager, Chris Bitters. "The Shorebirds are very appreciative for our partnerships with Wicomico County, the State of Maryland, and our ownership group, 7th Inning Stretch LP for making this extended netting renovation and other stadium projects possible, allowing fans to have great experiences at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for years to come."

The 2019 South Atlantic League Northern Division First Half Champions currently have the best record in Minor League Baseball, at 54-22, and have secured a playoff spot. For tickets, visit www.theshorebirds.com/tickets.

