Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Suns return home to start a series against the Shorebirds at Municipal Stadium at 7:05 p.m. tonight. RHP Francys Peguero (2-6, 2.62 ERA) toes the rubber for Hagerstown and Delmarva sends LHP Ryan Wilson (3-2, 4.23 ERA) to the bump.

SUNS SWEPT BY CRAWDADS TO END ROADTRIP: Hagerstown fought to the bitter end, but could not prevent the Hickory Crawdads from winning 7-3 and clinching the second sweep of the Suns this season at L.P. Frans Stadium Wednesday. Hickory (47-25, 6-1) utilized a four-run eighth inning, featuring doubles from Matt Whatley and Tyreque Reed and a Sherten Apostel single to drive home four runs on Jacob Howell (L, 0-1) and push Hickory in front for the final time. A couple of hours after being shutout for the seventh time this season, the offense picked up Angel Guillen, who started his second game this season. Guillen alllowed three runs in the first two innings, but the offense was able to knot it back up 3-3 in the seventh. The bats started up in the second, which Jackson Cluff started with a lead-off single. After advancing on a wild pitch and a bunt, he scored from a Cole Daily sacrifice fly to center to cut Hickory's lead to 2-1.

CLIPPING CLUFF: The 2019 draftee Jackson Cluff earned his first multiple-hit game of his minor league career Tuesday, finishing the game 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. The Brigham-Young University-product is averaging .316 this season and has hit safely in five consecutive games after finishing his first game as a Sun 0-for-4 against the Rome Braves.

HOWELL-ING IN THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: After pitching 8.1 scoreless frames through five appearances to begin his season, Jacob Howell has now allowed at least one earned run in each of his last four games. Yesterday he gave up a season high four runs across just one inning while giving up five hits. His ERA now sits at 5.02.

ROAD WOES: After dropping five consecutive road games against the Rome Braves and Hickory Crawdads, the Suns 2019 road record fell to 14-27. That's compared to an 18-18 record at Municipal Stadium this season. The only team with a worse road record in the northern division is Lakewood, who sports a 12-28 road record and a 19-18 home record. In the Southern Division, Rome has less wins, sporting a 13-21 record away from home. The best road record in the South Atlantic League belongs to Delmarva, who have won 26 of their 37 road contests.

2ND HALF STRUGGLES: The pitching staff was the highlight to watch for much of the first half. Holding the best ERA in Class-A baseball in May, the arms helped keep the Suns afloat in the first half, but they've been out to a slow start, watching the team give up 42 runs (39 earned) in the first 58.2 innings of the second half. Hagerstown's second half ERA is 5.98, nearly 2.50 higher than their first half ERA.

STARTING IT OFF: Cody Wilson slugged his fifth homer of the season yesterday, his first on the road. All five of his homers have started an inning and the four prior to yesterday's third inning blast all started off the first. The outfielder is averaging .232 across 99 at-bats with five homers and 14 RBI when leading-off an inning this year.

UH-OH, ALASTRE: Starter Tomas Alastre has struggled for much of the 2019 season. After allowing five earned runs in as many innings last night, the righty has an ERA of 6.16. Alastre has now surrendered 17 runs in 20 innings pitched since May 31 despite working six innings of two-hit baseball June 5 at Lakewood.

