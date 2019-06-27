Fireflies Game Notes: June 27 vs. Hickory (Game 74)

June 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (4-3, 28-45) vs. Hickory Crawdads (6-1, 47-26)

RHP Christian James (2-5, 4.64) vs. RHP Tim Brennan (6-2, 3.74)

Thurs., June 27, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 74

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies scored a late eighth-inning run on Wednesday in Lexington that propelled the visitors to a 2-1 series-clinching win. Gerson Molina doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the penultimate inning of the game. On the mound, Jose Butto was marvelous. The right-hander heaved six more impressive innings and allowed just one run (Butto has a 2.51 ERA over his last five starts).

SENGER SURGE: Catcher Hayden Senger has been in another stratosphere at the plate. The Cincinnati native has hit safely in all six games he's played in since the all-star break and has posted an astronomical .565 average (13-for-23) in the second half. He has five doubles, two homers and eight RBI since the break, as well. It's the second-best average in the league in the second half behind Hickory's Matt Whatley (.571).

SENGER SURGE, Pt. II: Senger has also tallied five straight multi-hit games (in five straight days, no less). He's the first Firefly this season to do that.

WHAT A START: Columbia won its first series since beating Rome twice from June 3-5 (final game of the series was cancelled due to rain). The Fireflies finished the road trip with a 4-3 mark.

WHAT A START, Pt. II: The Fireflies offense is roaring. Columbia is hitting .296 in its first seven games of the second half with an average of more than six runs (6.1) and 11 hits per game. The Fireflies crushed 22 extra-base hits (18 doubles, four homers) during the road trip.

THE LEAGUE'S BEST: Hickory (.308) and Columbia (.296) have the two best team batting averages in the second half.

RESPECT: With a base hit on Tuesday night, Chandler Avant has now reached base safely in a team-best 15 straight games (that's also the fourth-longest active streak in the SAL). The former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder has made major strides at the plate this year after hitting just .105 in 11 April games. Since May 16 (25 GP), Avant leads the team with a .370 on-base percentage. His batting average is also .292 during that span.

MAURICIO MAGIC: Ronny Mauricio leads Columbia in hitting (.284 average). The SAL All-Star is fifth in the league with 78 hits, but he is the only teenager who appears in the top 10 (and that's qualified hitters, too). The Mets prospect has performed notably well at the plate over the last month:

SINCE MAY 28

Mauricio (120 GP) - .311 (28-for-90), 7 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 20 K

