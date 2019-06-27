Game Notes (June 27)

The Power begins a four-game series with the Kannapolis Intimidators Thursday evening at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. LHP Steven Moyers (6-4, 4.20 ERA) takes the hill for West Virginia, while RHP Jason Bilous (2-5, 2.98 ERA) opposes for Kannapolis.

N-ROD AND DAVIS HOMER IN 9-2 LOSS: Nick Rodriguez and J.R. Davis each cranked their second home run of the season, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers scored eight runs over their final three offensive innings to take the series finale, 9-2, Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field. The Grasshoppers got on the board first in the second inning, as Michael Gretler plated a run after grounding into a double play. West Virginia answered in the fourth with N-Rod's solo bomb to right-center, tying the game at one. Devin Sweet worked five solid innings in his third career Minor League start, but ran into trouble in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out before being relieved by Dayeison Arias. Arias allowed two of his inherited runners to score, but settled in nicely after that, striking out the side to end the sixth. Greensboro then tacked on four more in the seventh against Ben Onyshko, while Kyle Hill ceded two runs in the eighth on Mason Martin's 20th long ball of the season. Davis got one back in the eighth with his homer to right-center, but Yerry De Los Santos silenced the Power in the ninth to close out the 9-2 win and give the Grasshoppers a series victory.

THE LONG BALL: With N-Rod and Davis' homers Wednesday, the Power has now hit 65 home runs as a team, third-most in the league (Greensboro, 77 and Hickory, 85). Conversely, the pitching staff is tied with Asheville in giving up the second-most homers in the South Atlantic League (62). West Virginia has left the yard eight times in seven games at First National Bank Field this season.

WELCOME BACK, JULIO: In his 14 games back since his return from the injured list June 10, Julio Rodriguez has surged back onto the scene with the Power. The Mariners' fourth-best prospect per Baseball America (fifth per MLB.com) is averaging .327 (17-for-52) over this 14-game span, the highest mark on the team. Since June 10, Julio has posted two homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a .916 OPS, and has recorded a hit in 11 of those 14 contests.

OH MY ONIL: Onil Pena posted the first two-homer game of his career along with a career-best six RBI Tuesday evening. The first baseman became the first Power slugger to notch a six-RBI night since Deon Stafford accomplished the feat August 11, 2018, at Rome. Pena is the fourth West Virginia batter to stroke two homers in a game, joining Dean Nevarez (April 26 vs. Asheville), Jarred Kelenic (April 27 vs. Asheville) and Jake Anchia (May 9, Game 1, vs. Augusta). Pena also became the third Power batter to reach the 10-homer plateau this season (Kelenic, 11 and Anchia, 10). West Virginia had four batters reach double-digit homers in 2018 (Rodolfo Castro, Oneil Cruz, Calvin Mitchell and Stafford). The Dominican product's previous career-high in RBI was four, which he set back on June 21, 2014, in the DSL.

WHAT A QUALITY GUY: Thursday starter Steven Moyers turned in his fifth consecutive quality start for the Power Saturday evening against Lakewood, as well as his seventh in his last eight outings. With that quality outing, Moyers posted his 10th quality start of the year, the most among the Power's pitching staff. In his last five starts, the left-hander has given up nine earned runs over 33.2 innings of work, good for a 2.41 ERA, with 29 strikeouts. The University of Rhode Island product has hurled at least six innings in 11 of his 14 starts this season, and has only ceded more than three runs in four of them. Moyers is second in the South Atlantic League in innings pitched (85.2) and strikeouts (88).

ALL-STAR ARIAS: Despite letting two of his inherited runners score, Arias struck out the side Wednesday afternoon in his lone inning of work and extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 21.2 innings across 18 appearances. In this stretch, the South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star has finished 11 games and picked up one hold and three saves. He has fanned 30 batters compared to seven walks while only surrendering three unearned runs on nine hits and holding opposing hitters to a .125 average against him. No other pitcher in the South Atlantic League who has thrown as many innings as Arias has holds a spotless ERA during this time frame. Arias has appeared in 25 games this season for the Power, the sixth-most appearances in the SAL.

POWER POINTS: Onyshko saw his streak of 6.2 scoreless innings snapped Wednesday... West Virginia went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, stranding four men on base... Julio swiped his first base of the season, and the 11th of his Minor League career (11-for-14 overall)... Sheaffer did not reach base in a game for the first time with the Power, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts... N-Rod homered for the first time since May 21, also against Greensboro. However, that long ball marked his first home run as a position player, as he was designated as the pitcher when he went deep previously... Davis left the yard for the first time since May 30 at Asheville... Anchia sports a five-game hitting streak.

