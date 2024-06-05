Shorebirds and Hillcats Rained out on Wednesday

SALISBURY, MD: Wednesday's game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Lynchburg Hillcats has officially been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 6 beginning at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30. Both games will be seven innings long.

Any tickets purchased for the game on June 5 can be exchanged for any upcoming home game, excluding July 4th. To exchange your tickets for tonight's June 5 game, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112. Fans with tickets to the Shorebird's June 6 game have admission to both games and are now able to watch both of the games with just the June 6 ticket.

