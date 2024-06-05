GreenJackets Win 4-3 in Rain-Soaked Six Inning Affair

June 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had the tying run at third base and the bases loaded, but Mother Nature struck in favor of the home side as a rain delay turned into a completed contest and a 4-3 GreenJackets victory.

For the second night in a row, the ballgame began in a weather delay, with first pitch pushed back 23 minutes due to inclement weather in the area. When the game finally began, both offenses came out hot, with the two sides each scoring in the first inning for the second game in a row. The Pelicans loaded the bases against Kadon Morton, the converted outfielder making his first start as a pitcher for the GreenJackets, but scored just one run via an Andy Garriola sacrifice fly. The 'Jackets gained the upper hand in the bottom half against Mason McGwire, with Will Verdung providing a two-run single that brought home Isaiah Drake and Luis Sanchez.

The storms rolled back through North Augusta in the 2nd inning, forcing a rain delay with a man at 3rd and one out for the Pelicans. The delay lasted about 50 minutes, long enough to push both Morton and McGwire from the game. LJ McDonough took the ball for Augusta and was fantastic in a difficult situation, stranding the inherited runner at third and then working two scoreless innings after that in the longest outing of his young career. Augusta would add insurance in both the second and third against reliever Jeral Vizcaino, with Harry Owen knocking an RBI double in the 2nd and Noah Williams poking an RBI single in the 3rd.

LJ McDonough gave way to Zack Austin in the 5th, and the Pelicans used the changing of the arms as a chance to build some momentum of their own. Austin walked two and hit two including one with the bases loaded, scoring a run to bring the score to 4-2. Austin would induce a bases-loaded groundout to keep the lead on the next batter. His next inning would prove equally strenuous, with Austin allowing a hit and three more walks that loaded the bases in a 4-3 game with two outs.

Manager Wynston Sawyer replaced Austin with Giomar Diaz, and the skies opened up as Diaz began his warmup pitches. Despite the maelstrom, Diaz began the crucial at bat against Fabian Pertuz, and missed with three straight pitches as it became clear he had no grip on the soaking wet baseball whatsoever. In a 3-0 count, with one more ball bringing home a runner and tying the game, the umpires put the game back into another rain delay. This barrage of weather would prove to be too much for the field to handle, and it was deemed unplayable. The umpires deliberated, confirmed in the rulebook, and deemed the game official and finalized, giving the GreenJackets a much-needed victory and Myrtle Beach a rage-inducing loss.

McDonough was granted his first win of the season, with McGwire taking the loss in his first decision of 2024. The two clubs have now split the opening two games of the series, and will turn to tomorrow's outing with both sides needing length from their respective starters. Davis Polo will throw for Augusta, while the Pelicans will counter with the single-A debut of Jaxon Wiggins, who will have Erian Rodriguez waiting behind him as a piggyback arm.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.