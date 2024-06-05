Mudcats' Rally Falls Short in Charleston

June 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs survived a late Carolina Mudcats comeback to claim game two of the series, 5-4 on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Carolina (32-19), trailed by four and scored three times in the top of three eighth with hr big hit coming from Miguel Briceno, who doubled home a pair to make it a 5-4 game.

The Mudcats had a great opportunity in the ninth loading the bases with no one out but could not score as a double play helped to end the threat.

Charleston (23-29) built an early three run lead in the third inning and added a pair in the fifth which was just enough to earn their second straight win in the series.

The series continues tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Carolina returns home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, June 11 when they face the Fredricksburg Nationals.

