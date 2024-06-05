Freddies Taken Down By Kannapolis 7-2

June 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Four runs in the eighth were the knockout shot for Kannapolis, as they took down the FredNats 7-2. FXBG is 29-24, while the Cannon Ballers improve to 33-19 as they hunt down a first half title.

Caden Connor tagged Travis Sykora for a run in the third inning, with a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Then in the fourth, Mikey Kane's solo home run chased Sykora, and gave Kannapolis a 2-0 lead. Ryan Burrowes pushed that out to 3-0 with a single aided by an E6.

Fredericksburg scored their first run of the series on a John McHenry solo home run in the home sixth, but Kannapolis punched back with a four-run eighth inning. The Freddies battled and got one run home in the ninth, but lost 7-2. Jake Peppers (3-2) earned his third win this year, and Travis Sykora (0-3) suffered the loss.

In game three, Seth Shuman makes a rehab start for the Freddies, against Aldrin Batista (4-1, 3.32) in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.