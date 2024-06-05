RiverDogs Win Third Straight by Leaving Bases Loaded in the Ninth

June 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Jonalbert Rumbol induced a tapper back to the mound to leave the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and secure a 5-4 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs have won three straight games for the first time in the 2024 campaign. The game was played in front of 3,028 fans.

The RiverDogs (23-29) broke into the scoring column first, doing so with the help of only one hit. Bryan Broecker was hit by a pitch from Daniel Corniel with one out in the third inning to start a multi-run attack. Narciso Polanco followed with a booming double to the wall in right field to put a pair in scoring position. With the infield in, Adrian Santana chopped a bouncer to second. Daniel Guilarte's throw to the plate was too late to get Broecker and sailed to the backstop as two runs scored. A walk and hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out and Woo Shin's fielder's choice groundout pushed the lead to 3-0.

Carolina (32-19) scored for the first time in the fifth, chasing Chandler Murphy from the game in the process. Yhoswar Garcia was hit by a Murphy fastball with two strikes and quickly stole second base. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and was still there with two outs. Guilarte rolled a groundball to the left of Polanco at second that turned into an RBI infield hit when the infielder could not corral it. Gerlin Rosario came out of the bullpen to strike out Cooper Pratt with two on base.

Charleston tacked on some insurance in the sixth against the Mudcats bullpen. Enzo Paulino was walked to start the frame and moved to second when Shin was plunked by a pitch. Enderson Delgado laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position and a wild pitch by Jeison Pena made it 4-1. A walk loaded the bases and Ricardo Gonzalez's hard bouncer to first was bobbled briefly, allowing the lead to grow to 5-1.

The Mudcats did not roll over, instead embarking on a furious rally in the eighth against Cesar De Jesus. The inning began with a David Garcia double and a single from Luis Castillo. A walk then loaded the bases with a wild pitch forcing in the first run. The southpaw came back to strike out the next two hitters and give himself an avenue out further trouble. Miguel Briceno had other ideas, punching a two-run double to the right field corner that brought Carolina within 5-4. Rumbol came out of the bullpen and retired Guilarte to end the frame.

In the ninth, Carolina again received a leadoff double, this time from Yophery Rodriguez. A single and an intentional walk followed, loading the bases with no outs. With the infield in, Castillo smashed a groundball to short that resulted in a 6-2-3 double play and brought the RiverDogs within one out of a win. Rumbol walked Reece Walling to load the bases again, but fielded Reidy Mercado's tapper back to the mound to end the game and earn his first save in the process.

Polanco was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, providing half of the RiverDogs hit total. Rodriguez and Garcia each had three hits for a Carolina lineup that finished with 10. The Mudcats left 12 on base in defeat.

Rosario earned the win by working 2.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his return to Charleston after a stint in High-A. Murphy, the starter tossed 4.2 innings with one run allowed on three hits.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs teamed with Short Court and Crush Yard to host the first ever Pickleball Night at The Joe. A regulation size pickleball court was located on Ashley View Pub, allowing fans to challenge one another throughout the evening. Many other pickleball-themed contests entertained fans in between innings.

The RiverDogs look for a fourth consecutive victory on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez (3-4, 5.52) is slated to toe the rubber for the RiverDogs. Carolina will hand the ball to RHP Bishop Letson (0-1, 3.00). $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on a Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.