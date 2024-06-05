Rain Robs Pelicans, Augusta Wins 4-3 on Wednesday Night

Fabian Pertuz was at the plate with a 3-0 count and the bases loaded in the top of the sixth in a one-run game when rain poured down and stopped the game early to give the Augusta GreenJackets a 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Birds to 24-28 while the GreenJackets improved to 21-31. There were three weather delays in Wednesday's contest.

Three different players knocked in runs as Alfonsin Rosario (0-1, 2 BB, RBI), Andy Garriola (0-3, RBI), and Ismael Mena (0-1, BB, RBI) all contributed to the Pelicans' effort. Myrtle Beach left 12 on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Mason McGwire lasted just one inning with two earned runs to take the loss. Jeral Vizcaino followed with two runs, one earned in his three-inning outing.

Will Verdung (1-3, 2 RBI) led the GreenJackets' order with a two-run single in the first inning. Noah Williams (1-3, RBI) and Harry Owen (1-2, 2B, RBI) also brought home runs in the win.

With 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief, LJ McDonough (1-2) got the win while striking out five batters. Zack Austin gave up two runs in the following 1 2/3 innings.

The Pelicans and GreenJackets meet on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. for the third game of the series.

