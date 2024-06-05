Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.5 vs Fayetteville

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (2-4, 4.80 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Alain Pena (1-1, 3.07 ERA).

We're celebrating our fourth Pride Night at Segra Park. Join us for a night of inclusion, celebration and reaffirmation. Finally, you can bring your dog to the game too, thanks to Trash the Poop for our third dog day of the 2024 season.

ISBELL'S EIGHT OUT SAVE PRESERVES 3-2 WIN: Chase Isbell earned an eight out save for the Fireflies as Columbia beat Fayetteville 3-2 in the series opener at Segra Park Tuesday night. The Fireflies (25-25) got on the board in the bottom of the second. Derlin Figueroa started the frame off with a single, then Chris Brito and Erick Pena set the table for Jhonny Perdomo with a pair of walks. With the bases loaded, Perdomo lasered a double past Fayetteville (25-27) third baseman Xavier Casserilla to score Figueroa and Brito and give Columbia a 2-0 lead. Columbia added an extra run in the bottom of the fifth. Daniel Vazquez started the frame off with a towering double down the left field line. Figueroa moved him to third with a ground out and Chris Brito sent a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left to plate Vazquez and increase the Fireflies lead to 3-1.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies have a pair of active hitting streaks right now. Last night, Jhonny Perdomo extended his hitting streak to six-games when he sliced a two RBI double down the left field line in the second inning. Since May 25, Perdomo is 7-18 (.389) with six stolen bases and five RBI. Brennon McNair has his own six-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. Since May 25, McNair is 7-24 (.292) with a pair of RBI.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. In his last five starts, Reyes is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings. Since May 1, Reyes has a balmy 1.12 WHIP and has worked five or more innings in four consecutive starts. Columbia's starter just turned 20 in May and is working in part of his second season in the Carolina League.

RINGING THE BELL: Chase Isbell has been on an incredible tear for the Fireflies. The right-handed reliever has not allowed a run in his last seven appearances dating all the way back to May 7. In that time, Isbell has spun 11.1 innings while punching out 19 opponents. He has only allowed three hits and two walks to counter. Since May 7, his ERA has dipped from 1.35 to 0.79. If that weren't crazy enough, he has a 0.44 WHIP and a.086 opposing batting average over the 37 batters he has faced in the seven appearances.

SPOILING QUALITY STARTS: Wednesday, Emmanuel Reyes spun six one-run innings in what turned out to be a 3-2 loss in Kannapolis. Columbia has had some trouble winning ballgames when their starter spins a quality start. The club is 0-7 when their starter goes six innings or longer and allows three or fewer runs this year.

KEEP ROLLING: Daniel Vazquez has been on some type of roll since the Fireflies hit the road for Delmarva May 20. The shortstop has 12 walks in as many games and has a.481 on-base percentage while hitting 13-40 at the plate.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a.485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leaderboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

