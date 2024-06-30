Shaver Earns Win Number 200 with Saturday Night's Tourists' Victory

June 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN- The Asheville Tourists defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2 on Saturday night in a solid bounce back performance. Asheville's Manager, Nate Shaver, earned his 200th win as Tourists Manager as the T's moved back into a tie for first place in the South Atlantic League Southern division standings.

Shaver became just the eighth manager in Asheville's history to win 200 games. The Dalles, Oregon native is 23 wins shy of passing Warren Schaeffer, Larry Gardner, and Cal Ripken Sr. for fifth All-Time on the Tourists Managerial wins list.

The contest was a brilliant bounce back performance by Asheville in a hostile environment. The Tourists overcame a 2-0 deficit with back-to-back Home Runs by Logan Cerny and Luis Baez in the top of the third inning.

Derek True, Ian Foggo, Kelly Austin, and Brody Rodning, kept the Hot Rods stuck at two runs for the entire game. Asheville received a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Austin Deming and an RBI single by Ryan Johnson.

Foggo earned the win with two shutout innings and Rodning picked up his first save of the season. The Tourists now have a chance to do something no team has done yet this season; win a six-game series at Bowling Green. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 2:05pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.