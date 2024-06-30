Hot Rods and Tourists Finale Suspended, Set to Finish in Asheville

June 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-4, 40-34) and the Asheville Tourists (5-3, 33-39) were suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning, tied 3-3, during Sunday's series finale at Bowling Green Ballpark. The two teams will complete the game on a date to be determined during the upcoming series in Asheville on August 6.

Asheville scored in the top of the first, facing Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia lll. Logan Cerny and Luis Baez blasted back-to-back solo homers to make it 2-0. Austin Deming doubled and came around to score on a single from Luis Encarnacion, increasing the lead, 3-0.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first against Tourists starter Jose Guedez. Tre' Morgan walked and Colton Ledbetter launched a two-run home run to right, cutting the Asheville lead, 3-2.

The Hot Rods added a run in the bottom of the third with Guedez still on the mound. Xavier Isaac was hit by a pitch and Morgan walked, putting runners at second and first. Ledbetter doubled, scoring Isaac from second to tie the game, 3-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Angel Galarraga walked and Gionti Turner was hit by a pitch when the rain started pouring. The tarp came out and couldn't stop the rain, resulting in a suspended game tied 3-3.

The game will resume when the Hot Rods travel to the Tourists during their series starting on August 6. The date for the resumption is still to be determined.

Bowling Green travels to AdventHealth stadium in Rome, Georgia to begin a six-game series with the Rome Emperors. First pitch is set for Monday at 6:00 PM CT.

Bowling Green travels to AdventHealth stadium in Rome, Georgia to begin a six-game series with the Rome Emperors. First pitch is set for Monday at 6:00 PM CT.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2024

