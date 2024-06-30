Renegades Game Postponed

June 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Sunday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been postponed due to inclement weather at Heritage Financial Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 22, comprised of two seven-inning contests beginning at 1:35 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to the game from Sunday, June 30 may exchange them for tickets of equal-or-lesser value for any Renegades Home Game for the remainder of the 2024 season. Ticket exchanges must be done in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades will begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Monday night at Maimonides Park at 7 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

