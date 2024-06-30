Cyclones Can't Clip IronBirds in Series Finale, 11-10

June 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - LF Nick Morabito collected a season-high-tying four hits, as Brooklyn rallied from three runs down to take the lead in the top of the ninth. However, DH Tavian Josenberger clubbed a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, as the Aberdeen IronBirds stunned the Cyclones, 11-10, on Sunday from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Down by two entering the final frame, Brooklyn (2-7, 35-40) sparked a rally, loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. After CF Omar De Los Santos lofted a sacrifice fly to left, it appeared as if the Cyclones would hit into a game-ending double play. With runners at first and second, Aberdeen (7-2, 41-34) registered the force at second, but the relay to first was wild. That enabled DH Junior Tilien to score from second, tying the game at eight.

Three pitches later, RF Karell Paz unleashed a go-ahead two-run home run beyond the right field wall. The 24-year-old's third blast of the campaign provided Brooklyn its first lead since the fifth, 10-8.

RHP Henry Henry quickly registered the first two outs to start the bottom of the ninth, but as heavy rain began to fall, yielded back-to-back singles before the game was halted for 19 minutes due to weather.

After Henry departed due to the delay, Josenberger rifled the first pitch after the game resumed on top of a shed in right field for a walk-off three-run homer. The former Arkansas standout's fourth long ball provided the IronBirds an 11-10 win.

Brooklyn started quickly on Sunday, striking for three runs in the top of the first on a wild pitch and a two-run double by 2B Jefrey De Los Santos.

The 3-0 margin did not last, though. Aberdeen scored on a wild pitch in the first and again in the third on a two-run knock by RF Douglas Hodo to knot the score.

After the Cyclones regained a one-run advantage in the fourth on a Morabito double, the IronBirds snared their first lead on run-scoring knocks by LF Reed Trimble and Hodo.

Aberdeen increased their lead to 7-4 in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice bunt, a throwing error, and a balk on a disengagement violation.

1B Chris Suero delivered an RBI knock for the Cyclones to make it a two-run affair in the seventh, but 3B Angel Tejada answered with a run-producing single of his own to increase the IronBird lead back to three, 8-5, in the bottom of the inning.

Morabito collected his fourth hit of the day in the top of the eighth, yanking Brooklyn within a pair on a single to right.

Neither starter received a decision on Sunday. LHP Felipe De La Cruz struck out six but was charged with four runs (three earned) on three hits in 4.0 innings for the 'Clones. IronBirds LHP Luis De León was taxed for four runs on six hits in 4.0 innings.

RHP Kyle Virbitsky (1-1) earned his first South Atlantic League win of the season, despite receiving a blown save for Aberdeen in the top of the ninth.

RHP Joshua Cornielly (1-5) was charged with the winning run for the Cyclones, suffering his fifth defeat.

Brooklyn will return home on Monday to begin a three-game homestand against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. RHP Jonathan Pintaro (0-3, 4.58) is scheduled to make his fourth start for the Cyclones in the lid-lifter. Hudson Valley is projected to counter with RHP Baron Stuart (4-2, 4.04). The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.