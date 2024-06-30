Hoppers Top BlueClaws 10-1 on Sunday, Take Five of Six

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Geovanny Planchart and Mitch Jebb each had three hits while Jack Brannigan hit an inside the park home run and Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 10-1 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers took five of six in the series from the BlueClaws, who have dropped six of their last seven games overall.

Greensboro scored three times in the top of the first inning to take the lead. After two walks, PJ Hilson singled on a run and Geovanny Planchart doubled in two. A Leandro Pineda SAC fly in the bottom of the first got the BlueClaws on the board.

The game remained 3-1 into the fourth, when Greensboro scored twice on a fielding error by second baseman Erick Brito, his second error of the inning. Both runs were unearned to starter Sam Aldegheri.

The Grasshoppers added a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Geovanny Planchart who had three hits in the game. Then in the seventh, Jack Brannigan hit an inside-the-park home run on a line drive to deep centerfield. Brannigan, who hit a grand slam on Saturday, hit his 10th home run of the season.

Erick Brito had two hits for the BlueClaws and in the process extended his hitting streak to eight games. He had to of just four Jersey Shore hits.

Yoldin De La Paz gave up one run in four innings. Jaycob Deese (2-1) earned the win, throwing two perfect innings in relief. Aldegheri (5-5) took the loss for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws head to Wilmington to open a series on Monday against the Blue Rocks with LHP Braeden.

