Dash Blast Past Emperors, 12-8

June 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Behind eight combined RBI from Mario Camilletti and DJ Gladney, the Winston-Salem Dash split the six-game series against the Rome Emperors with an 12-8 victory on Sunday afternoon in front of 2,489 fans.

Riley Gowens got the start for Winston-Salem (35-40, 4-5) and struggled in the first inning. Rome (41-32, 5-4) tagged Gowens for two runs, but the Dash responded quickly plating a run in the bottom of the frame on a RBI single from DJ Gladney. In the second, Winston-Salem took its first lead of the series. With two outs, a pair of walks put two runners on for Mario Camilletti who tied the game on a single. Gladney followed it up with a two-run double putting the Dash in front, 4-2.

After the first inning, Gowens settled in, and in the fourth, the offense repaid him. Eddie Park doubled to lead off the frame and after a walk by Samuel Zavala, Camilletti blasted his third homer of the season to right, building the lead to five, 7-2. After the homer, the Dash added on three more runs and took a 10-2 lead into the fifth.

Gowens returned for the fifth and got two quick outs before the Emperors loaded the bases, but the right-hander bared down and got Sabin Ceballos to ground out ending his afternoon after five innings with an eight-run lead. Gowens finished the day going five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and punching out six.

The Dash went to the bullpen in the sixth and Rome capitalized with Gowens out of the game. The Emperors put up five runs, including a three-run homer by Stephen Paolini, cutting the Dash lead to three, 10-7.

After the sixth, Winston-Salem's bullpen regained its footing, working quickly through the seventh and eighth while the Dash offense added two insurance runs taking a 12-7 lead to the ninth. Rome tried to rally in the top of the ninth pushing across a run, but the Dash held on to take down the Emperors, 12-8.

In the win, Camilletti went 4-for-5 with five RBI while Gladney finished the day with three runs driven in. Winston-Salem splits the six-game series with Rome while also taking the season series over Rome, 10-8.

The Dash return to action on Monday evening on the road facing the Hickory Crawdads in Hickory, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from L.P. Frans Stadium.

