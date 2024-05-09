Seven-Run Seventh for Giants Hands Ports 12-5 Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports (11-16) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in game two of the six-game set in San Jose, before the Giants (14-14) came back to tie it up at 5-5 and pull away with a seven-run seventh inning to win 12-5.

Nate Nankil's two run-homer (5) in the first put Stockton ahead 2-0 and gave Nankil the team lead in long ball's on the season. The Ports would tack on two more runs in the top of the second by perfectly executing a pair of delayed steals involving Nelson Beltran, Robert Puason, and Ryan Lasko, with Beltran and Puason each coming in to score for the 4-0 Stockton advantage.

The Giants would get one run back in the bottom of the inning to make it a 4-1 game, and would add three more in the third to tie it at 4-4 on doubles by Bryce Eldridge and Luke Shliger.

Stockton would reclaim the lead in the fourth with some bloop singles. Casey Yamauchi singled through the right side before Lasko and Cole Conn each got bloopers to drop, with Conn's scoring Yamauchi and putting the Ports back ahead 5-4.

San Jose would tie it up again in the bottom of the inning, however, when former Stockton Port Jonah cox tripled off the wall in center and was brought in on an Eldridge sac fly for a 5-5 game.

It would stay that way in until the seventh when reliever Franck De La Rosa ran into some trouble. De La Rosa was coming off his best outing of the season where he threw four shutout innings to set up the Ports for their "Balk Off" win on May 2, but would stumble in his second inning of work tonight.

Eleven batters came to the plate for the Giants, with a triple by Shliger and doubles from Jean Carlos Sio and Foster being the big knocks of the inning. TJ Czyz was coming off of his best outing as well where he allowed just one run in three innings with no walks and six strikeouts, but would allow the last three runs of the rally to score for a 12-5 San Jose lead.

Over the next two innings, only Luke Mann would get a hit when he doubled off the wall in the right field corner with two outs in the ninth. A diving play along the left field line by the Giants robbed Nankil of a double down and ended the game.

UP NEXT:

Game three is set for 6:30 p.m. with RHP Ubert Mejias (1-1, 5.91) going for San Jose versus RHP Ryan Brown (0-1, 2.57) who will make his first start for the Ports.

