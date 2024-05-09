Storm Get Blanked by 66ers in Game Two Loss Presented by the Valley News

The Lake Elsinore Storm had a rough night at the ballpark and it wasn't because of the dogs inside the stadium. Jose Luis Reyes would be tonight's starter for the Storm and after a quick first inning where he struck out the side, a second inning where he only saw one additional batter, however, the third inning was much different.

Before that, Alain Camou hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the second inning. This was his first hit as a member of the Storm and was an encouraging way to begin the inning. This encouraging moment faded quickly as the Storm were set down in order which included a fielder's choice that was a throw home, just in time to get out Camou.

After this failed opportunity, the Storm were in trouble. In the top of the fourth inning, with Luis Reyes continuing to twirl a gem, a leadoff double gave way and the dam was broken open. A wild pitch moved that 66er to third, a single scored the game's first run, and another single put runners on the corners. He would then secure the next two outs before allowing a double to score the second run of the game and a walk would finally be enough for Manager Lukas Ray to pull him from the game.

Despite successfully getting out of the inning, the Storm never evened up the score or took the lead because they failed to score at all tonight. They would combine for six hits and four walks but would not have a base runner touch third base after Camou had done so in the second inning.

This Storm loss was their first in their last three contests and now puts them four games behind the Quakes for first place in the Cal League South.

