Three Lopsided Frames Dooms Fresno In 12-0 Defeat To Modesto

May 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-13) agonized a 12-0 setback to the Modesto Nuts (21-6) Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno suffered their sixth straight home loss, surpassing last year's longest home streak. The Grizzlies six-game losing span has lasted from April 25-May 8 while last season's stretch went from April 28-May 10. Fresno now trails Modesto by 6.5 games in the California League North Division standings. The Nuts are 42-8 over their last 50 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs).

Modesto's lineup plated 12 runs on 13 hits, six walks and three hit-by-pitches. The 12 runs were the most allowed by Fresno's pitching staff and the largest margin of defeat against the Grizzlies in 2024. The Nuts offense scored three runs in the first, four runs in the third, another four runs in the seventh and a final run in the eighth inning. In the opening frame, Modesto yielded three runs, the most by an opponent against Fresno this season. A double play and a Lazaro Montes two-RBI single were the scoring instances. In the third, Michael Arroyo and Montes ripped back-to-back RBI singles. Then, Caleb Cali roped a double to left, netting Arroyo. Finally, Luis Suisbel lifted a sacrifice fly, notching Montes. In the seventh, Aidan Smith poked a single in no-man's land, tallying Montes again. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and Jonny Farmelo two-RBI single added the next three runs. An inning later, Cali spanked his second RBI double of the contest, ending the onslaught.

Nuts' starter Will Schomberg (3-1) enjoyed the run support, leading the shutout. Schomberg twirled five innings, permitting two hits and a walk while fanning six. Anyelo Ovando followed Schomberg with two scoreless frames, striking out a pair. Yeury Tatiz and Ernie Day wrapped up the last two innings despite three combined walks. Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez (1-1) was chased with one out in the third. Perez gave up seven runs (earned), on seven hits and three walks. Sam Weatherly faced four batters, recording five outs. Weatherly induced a double play, punched out a pair of batters and prompted a popup. Jake Madden dazzled for two shutout innings, lengthening his scoreless streak to five outings (April 19-May 8). Braden Carmichael chucked a career-high two and two-thirds frames in the setback.

The Grizzlies logged three hits and four walks. Jason Hinchman whacked his second triple of the year and drew a walk. Aidan Longwell also relished a free pass to go along with a single. Braylen Wimmer swatted a single while both Caleb Hobson and EJ Andrews Jr. worked walks. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Jake Madden (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

- RF Jason Hinchman (1-3, 3B, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Lazaro Montes (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 1B Caleb Cali (2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- CF Jonny Farmelo (3-6, 2 RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Elijah Dale (1-0, 2.86) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-1, 3.86)

On That Fres-Notes:

Fresno's defense turned three double plays, tied for their most this season. Two of the three double plays were from a pitcher who entered the game in a jam and got out of the inning on that batter.

The Grizzlies went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position while the Nuts went 7-for-15.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.