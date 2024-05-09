Copen Dominates in Shutout of Rawhide

Visalia, CA - Three pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout on Wednesday, as Rancho Cucamonga earned their second road win of their current 12-game trip, winning 5-0 over Visalia at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Patrick Copen (2-2) went five innings and struck out six, while allowing just two hits to notch his second win of the year.

Joe Vetrano, in his first game since coming off the Injured List, played a huge role, finishing with three hits, including a pair of RBI singles which accounted for Rancho's first two runs off Caden Grice (1-2).

Jeral Perez chipped in with a two-run single in the seventh and Kendall George drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to make it 5-0.

Joseilyn Gonzalez and Noah Ruen finished it off for Rancho, each tossing two scoreless frames.

On Thursday, the Quakes (16-11) will send Jose Rodriguez (4-0) to the mound against Jacob Steinmetz (0-1) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

