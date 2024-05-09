Rawhide Hold on to Down Quakes

May 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide held on for an 8-6 win over the Quakes on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rancho starter Jose Rodriguez (4-1) had a tough night, enduring his first loss of the year, as Visalia got to him for four in the third and three more in the fourth, taking a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Quakes got some help in the top of the sixth, getting back in the game thanks to six straight walks issued by Visalia pitching. Trailing 7-3, Josue De Paula ripped a two-run single to make it 7-5. That's as close as Rancho would get though, as the Visalia bullpen bounced back.

Closer Sam Knowlton got the final four outs and kept the tying run in the on-deck circle to end the game and grab his second save of the year.

Visalia starter Jacob Steinmetz (1-1) tossed five scoreless frames to get the win.

On Friday, Rancho (16-12) will send Cam Day (1-1) to the mound against Roman Angelo (2-1) of the Rawhide at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

California League Stories from May 9, 2024

