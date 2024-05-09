Storm Avoid Late Inning Surge, Take Second Win of the Series Over 66ers Presented by the Valley News

The Lake Elsinore Storm bounced back after being shut out last night by outlasting the Inland Empire 66ers to take a Thursday night victory by a score of 5-4. It began with Sam Whiting's near-perfect night from the pitcher's mound. He would go three scoreless innings, allowing no runs, and putting just two men on base. Meanwhile, the Storm offense would put runs on the board nearly immediately.

After Rosman Verdugo walked, a stolen base and wild pitch would put him at third with just one out. Unfortunately, the Storm would be thrown out at home for the second day in a row as Jay Beshears reached base on a fielder's choice. Luckily, they would salvage this moment when a Romeo Sanabria single put a runner back at first, and then a well-struck double from Jacob Campbell, playing catcher a night after playing right field, brought home the game's first run.

The Storm offense would then double the number of runs they scored in the next inning. Nick Vogt, who would go 4-4 on the night, started things off with a single following a strikeout from Wyatt Hoffman. Two consecutive walks would then load the bases with just one out. Braedon Karpathios would supply a productive out with an incredibly well-hit ball to center field. On a night without 14 mph gusts, that may have left the yard, however, one run on a sacrifice fly would more than suffice. A wild pitch in the next at bat would then give the Storm three runs on the night.

The Storm would mostly sail smoothly through the rest of the game. Harry Gustin would enter after three strong innings from Whiting. He would navigate through five innings of work, allowing only two runs on five hits. The Storm would talk on two more runs thanks to hustle from Hoffman and Nick Vogt being perfect at the plate, however, rough seas were met in the ninth inning.

Keegan Collett would enter the game and after securing the first two outs, he would hit the third batter he faced. After consecutive walks, returning pitching coach for the week Leo Rosales would talk to Collett. Unfortunately, he would allow a single that scored two runs. This brought the 66ers within one with a runner in scoring position.

Thomas Balboni would enter the game and need just three pitches to end the game. These two teams will face each other again tomorrow night with Eric Yost taking the mound as the Lake Elsinore Storm's starter.

