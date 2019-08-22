Seven Days of Giveaways Wraps up Hooks Regular Season

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks conclude the regular season with an eight-game homestand at Whataburger Field for the season's pivotal final week from Monday, August 26 through Monday, September 2, with seven straight days of giveaways on the docket.

The Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and owners of the Texas League's best overall record, return to Corpus Christi for four games. The series features three bobblehead giveaways Tuesday through Thursday; the final game of the series includes Part II of Augtoberfest with $1 domestic and $1.50 craft and imported beers.

The regular season wraps up with four games against the Tulsa Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a wraparound series featuring four new giveaway items. The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field on Friday, August 30 will receive a Hooks Oven Mitt, courtesy of Mrs. Baird's. Hooks Legend Alex Bregman jerseys, presented by CITGO, will go to the first 2,000 fans on Saturday, August 31.

Sunday, September 1 marks Ken Schrom Day as the Hooks honor the longtime president and former American League All-Star. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ken Schrom Bobblehead, courtesy of ValueBank Texas. Additionally, all tickets for the Sept. 1 game will cost $9 as a throwback to the Hooks' inaugural 2005 season, which Schrom helped ignite.

The regular season ends Labor Day Monday, September 2 with a 2:15 p.m. matinee. All fans at the game will receive a replica Craig Biggio 2005 Astros NL Championship Ring.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, August 26 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

- Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #1: Astros Jose Altuve Sliding Bobblehead for the first 3,000 fans at Whataburger Field.

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

- Half-Price Group Night

- Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #2: Astros George Springer "Thumbs Up" Bobblehead for the first 1,750 fans.

- Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursday, August 29 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #3: He may have flown to a galaxy far, far away but the first 1,250 will grab a Max Stassi X-Wing Bobblehead.

- AUGTOBERFEST Part II: An early celebration of the famous festival with discounted beverages!

- $1 Domestic beers (Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite)!

- $1.50 Premiums (Michelob Ultra, Shiner Bock, Karbach Lovestreet, Cape Line)!

- Discounted soda.

- College Night: $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Friday, August 30 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #4: The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Hooks Oven Mitt, courtesy of Mrs. Baird's.

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturday, August 31 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #5: The first 2,000 fans will receive a CITGO Hooks Alex Bregman jersey, the last in this year's Legends jersey series.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9

Sunday, September 1 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 2:15 p.m. (gates open 12:45 p.m., pregame ceremony at 1:55 p.m.)

- Ken Schrom Day: Celebrate the 41-year baseball career of Hooks President Ken Schrom, who is retiring at the end of the year.

- Giveaway #6: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Ken Schrom Bobblehead, courtesy of ValueBank Texas.

- To honor Schrom's time with the Hooks since the beginning, all tickets purchased for Sunday's game will cost $9 to reflect reserved ticket prices from the inaugural 2005 season.

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

- Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile (half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member)

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Monday, September 2 vs. Tulsa Drillers: 2:15 p.m. (gates open 12:45 p.m.)

- Giveaway #7: All fans in attendance will receive a replica Craig Biggio 2005 Astros NL Championship Ring!

- Dollar Day presented by Mrs. Baird's ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

- Media Partner: 106.5 The Shark

Individual game tickets and 2020 season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

