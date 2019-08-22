Hounds Dominate Naturals, Win Series

Chase Calabuig went 5-for-5 and James Kaprielian threw five near-perfect innings as the RockHounds defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-1, Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

The 'Hounds busted loose for an 8-0 lead after three innings, with every batter in the lineup scoring a run, driving in a run, or both, over the first three frames.

Calabuig finished with four singles, a double, two runs and two runs in batted in to lead a 15-hit attack. Tyler Ramirez and Edwin Diaz continued their remarkable run production of late (see below). Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI while Diaz collected his 70th RBI of the season with a first-inning sacrifice fly and tripled and scored in the seventh. The three-bagger was his league-leading 55th extra-base hit.

Kaprielian allowed just two base runners ... a walk and an infield single ... while striking out six batters. Rated Oakland's # 13 prospect, the right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.96 in six appearances with the RockHounds.

The Texas League South Division

Frisco, which lost at home to Springfield, was the only South Division club to fall Thursday night (Amarillo won at Tulsa and Corpus Christi defeated Arkansas at North Little Rock). The Sod Poodles hold their three-game lead over the RockHounds and Hooks in the second half race with Frisco now 4½ back.

The wild card standings changed slightly. The RockHounds (64-64) still lead Corpus Christi (63-65) by one game but now lead Frisco (61-66) by 2½.

There are just 11 games remaining in the Texas League's 2019 regular season

Notables

Edwin Diaz has hit in eight straight games (10-30, .333) with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and sixteen (16) runs batted in.

In his last six games, Tyler Ramirez is 9-for-20 (.450) with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Next Game

Friday, August 23 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

RockHounds Caps (First 700 fans)

- First of a three-game series and fourth of a six-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

SPR: Johan Oviedo (RH, 6-6, 5.35)

RH: Matt Milburn (RH, 6-9, 5.16)

