Amarillo Tops Drillers in Rain-Shortened Game

August 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA - The Tulsa Drillers lineup hit three home runs on Thursday night at ONEOK Field, but it was not enough to keep pace with Amarillo. The Sod Poodles broke a tie game with a big seven-run third inning and defeated the Drillers 9-3, in a game shortened to just seven innings because of rain. The result kept Tulsa from completing a three-game series sweep, but it was only the second win in seven games at ONEOK Field this season for the Poodles.

Starting pitcher Markus Solbach had surrendered only three total earned runs in his first four starts for the Drillers, but the native of Germany struggled with the Sod Poodles lineup.

In the top of the first inning, four straight singles, including run-scoring hits by Owen Miller and Luis Torrens, gave Amarillo a quick 2-0 lead.

In the home half of the first, Jeter Downs cut the Drillers deficit in half with an opposite-field solo home run. An inning later, Carlos Rincon evened things at 2-2 with a home run into the bullpen in right field.

Things unraveled for Solbach and the Drillers in the third. The inning started with a pair of singles and a walk that loaded the bases. Torrens walked to bring home a run, and Hudson Potts followed with a two-run double. After run-scoring singles by Kyle Overstreet, pitcher Lake Bachar and Taylor Trammell extended the Amarillo lead to 8-2, Solbach's night came to an end.

Drew Avans provided the Drillers third homer of the night in the bottom of the fifth. The outfielder's solo shot, his fifth of the season, would pull the Drillers to within 8-3, but they would get no closer before rain from a strong thunderstorm put an end to the night.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*The Drillers bullpen continued its recent strong form. After Solbach's departure, Logan Salow and Jordan Sheffield combined to hold Amarillo without a hit or a run in a combined 4.2 innings. The Tulsa bullpen has now worked 11 straight innings without allowing a hit.

*Despite the loss, the Drillers had guaranteed their third straight winning season thanks to Wednesday's victory over the Poodles. Tulsa has not suffered a losing season since 2016.

*Amarillo starting pitcher Bachar worked 6.2 innings to claim the victory. It was his eighth win, tying him for most in the Texas League this season.

*Connor Wong had two hits, extending his hitting streak to six straight games. He has hit safely in 23 of the 30 games he has started since joining the Drillers.

*The Drillers will open their final home series of the regular season Friday night with the first of three games against Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT: Corpus Christi at Tulsa, Thursday, August 22, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. RHP Cristian Javier (6-3, 2.07 ERA) versus RHP Edwin Uceta (6-2, 3.32 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.