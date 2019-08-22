Jonathan Hernandez Ascends to Major Leagues with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former Riders pitcher Jonathan Hernandez made his Major League debut with the Rangers Wednesday night, earning the win in relief against the Angels.

The righty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, yielding just one hit and striking out one along the way. He began this season with the RoughRiders, beginning in the starting rotation before switching to a relief role. He was recalled directly from Frisco to Arlington on Tuesday.

He is the 162nd former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the 13th this season. He also marks the ninth different member of the 2019 Riders squad have made it to the Rangers this year.

The Riders close out the regular season slate at Dr Pepper Ballpark tonight through Sunday.

