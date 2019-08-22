Sod Poodles to Host Final Regular-Season Homestand at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas League First-Half South Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN for their final regular-season homestand of the 2019 season from Monday, August 26 to Labor Day, Monday, September 2 featuring the final theme night and live jersey auction of 2019. The Sod Poodles will host the Double-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners, the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers, for four games each. Following the homestand, the Sod Poodles will begin their 2019 Texas League Playoff campaign with the first two games of the South Division Championship series at HODGETOWN on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.

On Monday, August 26 and Labor Day, Monday, September 2, the Sod Poodles offer Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell, where all First responders, active Military members and Veterans will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. Additionally, on Sunday, September 1 at 10 p.m. CT, the season-long Sod Poodles Military jerseys will be auctioned on the LiveSource Mobile app with all proceeds benefitting local first responders. The mobile auction will end Tuesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. CT.

On Tuesday, August 27, the team will host their final $2 Tuesday presented by Advance Eye Care where fans can purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids are invited to run the bases presented by Street Auto Group.

On Wednesday, August 28, the Sod Poodles are featuring a late-morning game and STEM Day presented by Amarillo College beginning at 11:05 a.m. CT (gates open at 9:30 a.m.). The team will be hosting school groups and clubs at HODGETOWN and will be providing an assortment of activities and interactive displays for all to get involved with throughout the afternoon. Additionally, the team will be offering Weiner Wednesday with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout the game.

On Thursday, August 29, the game features Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans will be able to purchase $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers ($3 imported beers) around the ballpark.

On Friday, August 30, the team will host Friday Night Fireworks presented by Amarillo College. The show will begin momentarily following the conclusion of the game.

On Saturday, August 31, the Sod Poodles will host their final theme night of 2019 - World of Wizards Sky Fest presented by Maxor National Pharmacy Services, which includes the largest fireworks show of the season following the game. Fans are encouraged to dress the part and bring their favorite character to life to participate in a pre-game parade on-field at HODGETOWN.

On the night, the Sod Poodles will be taking the field in style with Wizard-themed jerseys that will be auctioned during and after the game with all proceeds benefitting the ADVO Companies. Two ways will be offered for fans to bid on the specialty jerseys - 1) In a live auction format following the postgame fireworks show for the night's starting nine players' jerseys, manager Phillip Wellman and RUCKUS, and 2) Before and during the game through the team's mobile partner application, LiveSource, which will include all non-starter and coaches' jerseys (begins day of game and ends on Sunday at 10 p.m. CT). All auction information can be found at the Sod Poodles Fan Center when gates open.

On Sunday, September 1, the first 1,000 fans to enter HODGETOWN will receive a Sod Poodles Lightweight Hoodie presented by Whataburger. Following the game, Sod Pups Club members will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game on-field parade presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

A summary of details of each game date is below.

Monday, August 26 vs. Tulsa Drillers - 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Hero Monday

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All First responders and active military, Veterans receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Tulsa Drillers - 7:05 p.m. - $2 Tuesday

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care - $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Tulsa Drillers - 11:05 a.m. - Morning Game / STEM Day / Weiner Wednesday

- Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

- STEM Day presented by Amarillo College

- Weiner Wednesday - $1 hot dogs

Thursday, August 29 vs. Tulsa Drillers - 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, August 30 vs. Arkansas Travelers - 7:05 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday night fireworks presented Amarillo College (Summer Hits Theme)

Saturday, August 31 vs. Arkansas Travelers - 7:05 p.m. - World of Wizards Sky Fest / Fireworks / Live Jersey Auction

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- World of Wizards Sky Fest presented by Maxor National Pharmacy Services - Featuring pre-game Wizard costume parade and Wizard spell training

- Largest post-game fireworks show of the season (approx. 15-minute show)

- Specialty Live Jersey Auction following the game

Sunday, September 1 vs. Arkansas Travelers - 6:05 p.m. - Sunday Funday / Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Sod Poodles Lightweight Hoodie to first 1,000 fans presented by Whataburger

- Sod Pups Club Members Pre-Game Parade presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces

- LiveSource Wizard jersey auction ends at 10 p.m. CT

- Sod Poodles Military Jerseys Auctioned on LiveSource Mobile App begins at 10 p.m. CT

Monday, September 2 vs. Arkansas Travelers - 1:05 p.m. - Hometown Hero Monday

- Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All First responders and active military, Veterans receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

- Sod Poodles Military Jerseys Auctioned on LiveSource Mobile App ends Tuesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. CT - Proceeds will benefit local first responders

