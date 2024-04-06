Series with Dash Evened up After 9-3 Loss

April 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped a tough one to the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday night, 9-3. Asheville had a hard time making contact against Winston-Salem's hard throwing lefties and struck out 19 times in the game.

The Dash used a pair of two-run Home Runs early in the contest to help build a 5-0 lead. Shawn Goosenberg hit one in the second and Chris Lanzilli belted one in the fourth. The visitor's starting pitcher, Noah Schultz, pitched the first four innings, struck out ten, and did not allow a run.

Once Schultz departed the Asheville offense mounted a rally. Austin Deming smacked an RBI double off the right field wall and Tyler Whitaker plated two more with a line drive single into centerfield. All three runs were scored in the fifth inning and it brought the Tourists back to within striking distance at 5-3.

Winston-Salem responded with two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, and an insurance run in the ninth to put the game away. Jeremy Molero pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Asheville in his Tourists debut.

Trey Dombroski went four innings to start the game and struck out five while holding the Dash to two earned runs. The series rubber match is slated to begin at 1:05pm on Sunday afternoon.

