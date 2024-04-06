Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods look to secure their first series victory of the season after taking Opening Day 6-1.

1st of Many.... The Hot Rods logged their first win of the season, taking down the Hudson Valley Renegades 6-1 on Opening Day. Trevor Martin shined over 5.0 innings, striking out nine in his first win of the year. Chandler Simpson collected four hits while stealing three bases and Xavier Isaac drove in three runs in a convincing season opening win.

15 Years of Excellence.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have many accomplishments to be proud of through their first 15 years as a franchise. 11 out of the 14 seasons the Hot Rods have existed resulted in a record of .500 or better. Although Bowling Green missed the playoffs last season, they have taken home a South Atlantic League Championship trophy in two of the last three years.

New Season, New Record.... Bowling Green baserunners swiped seven bags in the 6-1 win against Hudson Valley Friday. This marks a new franchise record for team steals in a single game. Simpson logged a team-high three steals, Brock Jones collected two, while Isaac and Brayden Taylor stole one. It breaks the previous record set on May 9, 2016 against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Life at the Top.... Seven prosepects listed on MLB.com's Rays Top-30 are starting their season in Bowling Green, including two of the top five. No. 4 prospect Xavier Isaac headlines the list, while 2023 1st round pick Brayden Taylor starts the season as No. 5. Chandler Simpson (No. 12), Colton Ledbetter (No. 15), Yoniel Curet (No. 18), Trevor Martin (No. 21), and Cooper Kinney (No. 24) also join them on the opening day roster.

Battle on the Bump.... After spending the end of last year in the Hot Rods bullpen, RHP Alex Cook gets the starting call for Bowling Green. He held a 3-0 record with a 1.59 ERA, striking out 26 batters while walking six. Hudson Valley rolls out LHP Kyle Carr. The lefty is currently ranked as No. 12 in the New York Yankees top-30 prospects. This will be his first appereance in the Yankees organization after being selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

