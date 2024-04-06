Jared McKenzie Walk-Off Home Run Puts the Cyclones to Peace, 4-2

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, the Wilmington Blue Rocks walked off the Brooklyn Cyclones with a two-run shot off the bat of Jared McKenzie to take game two of the three-game set by a score of 4-2.

It was a pitching duel early on, with both teams hitless through the first three innings, but the Cyclones cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from William Lugo that scored Christian Pregent and Kevin Villavicencio, who crossed home after a throwing error from McKenzie.

That would round out the scoring until the bottom of the sixth, when the Blue Rocks tied it at two. Daylen Lila got the rally started after getting hit by the first pitch of his at-bat. Kevin Made and T.J. White followed that up with back-to-back singles to load the bases, and then Murphy Stehly brought home Lila and Made with a two-run single into left field.

From there, it was deadlocked at two until the ninth. Sammy Infante drew a walk with two outs to keep the inning alive, and on the first pitch of the at-bat, McKenzie cranked the ball over the right field wall to give Wilmington the win.

White led the Rocks' at the plate with a 2-4 day, followed by McKenzie and Stehly, who both went 1-4 with two-RBIs.

Starter Brad Lord battled through four no-hit innings, but walked six and was charged for two unearned runs. Bryan Caceres, Chance Huff, and Carlos Romero combined for five scoreless innings in relief and allowed just four hits and struck out six.

Wilmington will look to complete the three-game sweep against Brooklyn on Sunday, April 7, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

