Blue Rocks End Ruff Stretch in Return Home with a 9-5 Win Over Aberdeen

August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks took down the Aberdeen Ironbirds 9-5 to snap an 11-game losing streak and start off their final homestand of the season with a sweet win on Tuesday, August 27.

With Riley Cornelio on the mound for Wilmington, the IronBird's order torched their way to three runs on three hits and two walks in the top of the first inning.

A long fly ball to center field off the bat of Leandro Arias appeared to be caught by Jared McKenzie, but it hit the ground and was ruled a live ball. The play passed the second and third runs for Aberdeen. Manager Mario Lisson was irate and had a long argument with the umpires after the play.

Levi Wells took the mound for Aberdeen, but the second inning was a challenge, as Branden Boissiere doubled, and both Marcus Brown and Armando Cruz singled to bring in Boissiere. Wells had a wild pitch that allowed Brown to cross, closing the gap to within one run at 3-2.

In the third, a double, a single and a wild pitch from Cornelio brought in two more runs for Aberdeen, as they took control of the contest 5-2.

The Blue Rocks punched right back in the bottom of the frame. Murphy Stehly, T.J White, and Boissiere tallied three straight singles to cut the lead to one.

Wells then had another wild pitch that scored White. The throw to the plate deflected off of White's chest, allowing Boissiere to cross the plate with the go-ahead run 6-5.

Cornelio finished strong, fighting through the fourth and fifth without giving up a run, putting himself in position to secure the win if the bullpen could lock it down.

Brendan Collins entered for Cornelio, and immediately got himself into trouble, giving up a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. He worked out of the jam, leaving two in scoring position to keep the lead.

Collins came back out for the seventh, shutting down the IronBirds after a leadoff walk. Collins went two innings of scoreless pitching, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking two.

In the eighth, Wilmington shut the door on an Aberdeen comeback, getting the offense going again. A couple of singles led to Jared McKenzie's two-run homer to push the lead to four at 9-5. McKenzie has been shaky as of late, so a game-sealing home run should help him get back to where he wants to be at the plate.

Luke Young came out in the ninth to close. He gave up a walk and a hit, but ultimately worked out of it without a problem to win the game and snap the 11-game losing streak for Wilmington.

