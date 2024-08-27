Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bryson Ware broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the fifth inning and the BlueClaws held off Hudson Valley 6-5 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark for their 10th win in their last 11 games.

With the win, Jersey Shore pulls to within two games of first place Hudson Valley with 11 games left in the season and five left between the two teams this week.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Ware, his first as a BlueClaw. It gave Jersey Shore a 2-1 lead.

Jordan Dissin drove in two more in the bottom of the sixth with a two run double and later scored on a throwing error to put the BlueClaws up 5-1. Jersey Shore added a run in the seventh when Trent Farquhar scored on an error.

Hudson Valley then got back in the game in the ninth inning, scoring four times, two on an error on shortstop Bryan Rincon. Alex Garbrick, who was charged with four runs, two earned, came out for Jaydenn Estanista. The right-hander then got George Lombard to pop up to short to end the game. Estanista earned his third save.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Dylan Jasso to open the scoring off Jack Dallas. The BlueClaws then tied the game on a SAC fly from Emaarion Boyd in the bottom of the second.

Dallas started and gave up one run in two innings. Estibenzon Jimenez followed with three scoreless innings in relief and earned his third win of the season.

Trey Dillard threw two perfect innings in relief.

Hendry Mendez had three hits, giving him eight in the last three games.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward (3-2) starts for Jersey Shore.

