Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games
August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Bryson Ware broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the fifth inning and the BlueClaws held off Hudson Valley 6-5 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark for their 10th win in their last 11 games.
With the win, Jersey Shore pulls to within two games of first place Hudson Valley with 11 games left in the season and five left between the two teams this week.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Ware, his first as a BlueClaw. It gave Jersey Shore a 2-1 lead.
Jordan Dissin drove in two more in the bottom of the sixth with a two run double and later scored on a throwing error to put the BlueClaws up 5-1. Jersey Shore added a run in the seventh when Trent Farquhar scored on an error.
Hudson Valley then got back in the game in the ninth inning, scoring four times, two on an error on shortstop Bryan Rincon. Alex Garbrick, who was charged with four runs, two earned, came out for Jaydenn Estanista. The right-hander then got George Lombard to pop up to short to end the game. Estanista earned his third save.
Hudson Valley got on the board in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Dylan Jasso to open the scoring off Jack Dallas. The BlueClaws then tied the game on a SAC fly from Emaarion Boyd in the bottom of the second.
Dallas started and gave up one run in two innings. Estibenzon Jimenez followed with three scoreless innings in relief and earned his third win of the season.
Trey Dillard threw two perfect innings in relief.
Hendry Mendez had three hits, giving him eight in the last three games.
The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward (3-2) starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2024
- Horvath Homers Again, Bowling Green Topples Greenville 9-4 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Drive Relinquish Five in the Sixth to Fall 9-5 to Hot Rods - Greenville Drive
- Horvath Homers Again, Bowling Green Topples Greenville 9-4 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Emperors Fall Short in Tavarez's Return - Rome Emperors
- Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Batista's Strong Start Not Enough to Snap Skid - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Lose to BlueClaws - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Blue Rocks End Ruff Stretch in Return Home with a 9-5 Win Over Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Dash Drop Game One to Cyclones, 3-2 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Pitching Dominates, Cunningham Breaks out for IronBirds in Series Loss to Greenville - Aberdeen IronBirds
- Fruit's Gem, Two Walkoffs Carry IronBirds to Five Wins in Six Games over Dash - Aberdeen IronBirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Ware Homers, Claws Win 6-5 for 10th in Last 11 Games
- Claws Roll in Brooklyn, Win 11-2 on Sunday, Take Five of Six
- Reyes, Boyd Go Back-to-Back, Claws Win 5-1 Saturday in Brooklyn
- Win Streak Snapped; Claws Fall 4-1 on Friday in Brooklyn
- Claws Pound Out 18 Hits, Roll to 10-1 Win for Seven in a Row