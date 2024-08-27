Dash Drop Game One to Cyclones, 3-2
August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 3-2, on Tuesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,617 fans.
Winston-Salem (55-66) jumped in front quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Rikuu Nishida led the game off for the Dash with a single and reached third on a throwing error. William Bergolla drove in Nishida on a sacrifice fly, giving Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead.
Dash starter, Aldrin Batista, cruised through the Brooklyn (58-63) order through five innings, but in the top of the sixth, Chris Suero tied the game with a double, knotting the two sides at one.
Batista was done after the sixth and in the seventh, the Cyclones struck against the Dash bullpen. After a walk and single to lead off the top of the seventh, Junior Tilien delivered a two-RBI single, putting the visitors in front, 3-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Winston-Salem tried to answer back. The Dash loaded the bases against Cyclones reliever, Jordany Ventura, plating a run on a walk, but left the bases loaded and went to the eighth trailing, 3-2.
Following the seventh, Jarold Rosado sat down Brooklyn in order in the eighth and ninth, but Winston-Salem could not finish off the comeback, as the Dash fell, 3-2.
Winston-Salem and Brooklyn meet for game two on Wednesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.
