Renegades Game Notes

August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (65-54, 32-22) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (67-53, 29-25)

RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Dallas (5-2, 3.72 ERA)

| Game 120 | Road Game 60 | Tuesday, August 27, 2024 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

FINAL STRETCH: With 12 games to go in the regular season, the Renegades hold a three-game lead in the SAL North over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds in the second half. They play a crucial series with Jersey Shore this week, before returning home to host Asheville for the final week of the season. Hudson Valley is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight season and sixth time in the past eight seasons.

RECORD SWEEP: The Renegades earned their seventh straight win over Wilmington on Sunday. Hudson Valley's victory marked the first seven-game sweep in franchise history, and the first in the South Atlantic League since the move to six-game series in 2021. With the seven consecutive victories, the Renegades matched a season-high. They have swept two of their last three series at Heritage Financial Park.

'GADES ARE HOT: With their 6-3 win on Sunday, the Renegades have won 20 of their last 26 games. All nine Renegades in the lineup reached base safely in Saturday's win, and eight of them had at least one hit. The Renegades finished 11-1 at home against Wilmington this season. In the doubleheader on Thursday, Hudson Valley held on for a 7-6 win on game one, before throwing a seven-inning no-hitter in game two of a 6-0 victory. Hudson Valley has won 16 of their last 19 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 24-6 record at home in the second half.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN STRENGTH: Garrett Martin had a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington, earning him South Atlantic League Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin has 15 hits in his last 13 games, after recording just two knocks in his previous eight games. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

BACK DOWN THE SHORE: The Renegades return to ShoreTown Ballpark for the second and final time in 2024 this week, completing a 24-game season series with the BlueClaws. Entering the series, Hudson Valley holds a 11-7 advantage through three series. At Heritage Financial Park the Renegades have dominated, winning 10 of the 12 games at home against Jersey Shore, which included a six-game sweep at the beginning of August. However, they struggled mightily on the road in mid-July, losing five of six in Lakewood. The two teams battle this week as they are both vying for a playoff spot with just two weeks to go in the season.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last two weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first six High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 11 times, including a two-run homer, seven walks and seven stolen bases. Coby Morales has 12 hits in his first six games with the Renegades and has six RBIs, six runs scored and three stolen bases. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his first three weeks. Castillo was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday, reaching base safely four times. He is hitting .412 and has 15 RBIs in 10 games with the Renegades. The College of Southern Nevada product has a hit in nine of 10 games at the High-A level.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.35 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. The staff allowed just two hits across ten innings on Friday, not allowing a hit after the first inning. With a no-hitter and shutout in game two of Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades have recorded six shutouts in the last 17 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.36 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Palm Beach Cardinals (STL, A), who have a 2.56 team ERA since the break.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven inn., with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

ROAD STRUGGLES: Hudson Valley is 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park in their last road series, but had to settle for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 222 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 13 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Six Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and 11 players have 11 or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.20 ERA (174 ER/490.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. On Saturday, the Hudson Valley pen was spectacular. After opener Indigo Diaz allowed three runs in 0.2 of an inning, five pitchers allowed three total hits and no runs while striking out 12. On Friday, the Renegades bullpen was nearly flawless behind Kyle Carr. Yorlin Calderon, Hueston Morrill, and Kelly Austin combined for five hitless innings, where they allowed just one baserunner to reach safely and struck out nine.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just three hits and one earned run in 6.1 frames. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run in 17.2 innings across three starts. In his last six appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just two earned runs in 35.2 innings, good for a 0.51 ERA during that stretch.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 759 hits through 119 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 23 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .207 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1086 hits through 119 games, most among all non-AAA teams..

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only once since July 28th. Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 4.2 hitless innings while allowing just one baserunner and striking out five. The right-hander has an absurd 0.45 ERA in his last 39.2 frames dating back to June 26th, with 44 strikeouts and a .109 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Friday, Kyle Carr allowed just two hits and one run in five innings while striking out five. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings with 35 punchouts, good for a 1.36 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 16 combined hits in his last seven starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 68-for-80 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 46 games. After previously setting a season-high five stolen bases on Tuesday, they set a new high with seven steals on Wednesday.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak snapped on Friday, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .438 on-base percentage and a 1.099 OPS. However, Gomez hit his fifth home run of the season in Saturday's game. He has boosted his average from .169 to .235 in the last 20 games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 24 of their last 46 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 15 of the last 24 games, Hudson Valley is now 33-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. In Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades had no errors in 14 innings.

