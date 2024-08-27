Renegades Lose to BlueClaws

August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - A late comeback by the Hudson Valley Renegades fell just short on Tuesday night, as they lost 6-5 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark. The loss snapped the Renegades' season-best seven-game winning streak.

The Renegades took an early lead in the top of the second when Josh Moylan tripled and scored on a Dylan Jasso RBI single off opener Jack Dallas. The BlueClaws tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second after Hendry Mendez tripled and came home on an Emaarion Boyd sacrifice fly.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Bryson Ware led off with a solo home run off Matt Keating (4-4). They added three more in the bottom of the sixth off Hueston Morrill highlighted by a two-run single by Jordan Dissin to open up a 5-1 advantage.

They added another in the bottom of the seventh when Trent Farquhar doubled and scored after being caught in a rundown between third and home on a Bryan Rincon fielder's choice groundball.

In the top of the ninth, Garrett Martin led off with a single off Alex Garbick, and a one-out single by Jasso put runners on first and third. Coby Morales lined a single to score Martin and cut the deficit to 6-2. Antonio Gomez followed with an RBI double to plate Jasso.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Roc Riggio popped a ball up to shallow left that was dropped by Rincon, allowing two runs to score and letting Riggio advance to second with the tying run. Jaydenn Estanista was summoned from the bullpen and got George Lombard, Jr. to fly out to end the game.

Lombard, Jasso and Morales each finished with two hits. It was Morales' fifth multi-hit game with Hudson Valley in eight games since being called up from Single-A Tampa.

With the defeat, the Renegades' lead over the BlueClaws in the SAL North was trimmed to 2.0 games with 11 games remaining in the 2024 regular season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. RHP Josh Grosz (3-1, 2.57) is set to go for Hudson Valley against Jersey Shore RHP Casey Steward (3-2, 3.30).

Renegades Record:

65-55, 32-23

