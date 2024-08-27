Horvath Homers Again, Bowling Green Topples Greenville 9-4

August 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - For the second game in a row, Mac Horvath smacked a home run, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-18, 70-48) beat the Greenville Drive (33-22, 59-62) 9-4 on Tuesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

After Greenville scored a run against Bowling Green starter Brody Hopkins in the top of the first, the Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the first off Drive starter Jedixson Paez. Homer Bush Jr. singled, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error by catcher Ronald Rosario. Colton Lebetter plated Bush Jr. on a sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1.

The Drive scored two more runs in the top of the third off Hopkins, while the Hot Rods responded in the bottom half of the inning. Gregory Barrios and Bush Jr. smacked back-to-back singles and came around to score on a three-run homer by Horvath. Miguel Bleis launched a home run to left in the top of the fourth against Bowling Green reliever T.J. Fondtain, tying the game, 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Hot Rods opened it up against Drive reliever Noah Dean. Noah Myers, Brock Jones, and Tatem Levins all walked to load the bases. Kamren James worked a walk and Hunter Haas singled to bring in a combined two runs. Bowling Green plated three more runs in the inning, highlighted with a triple by Ledbetter to increase the lead, 9-4.

Jake Christianson (4-1) earned the win, letting up two hits and striking out one over 2.0 scoreless innings. Noah Dean (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on a hit and five walks over 0.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Drive play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Ty Johnson (1-4, 2.63), while Greenville starts RHP Blake Wehunt (1-4, 4.59).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.