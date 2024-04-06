Hudson Head's Walk-Off Lifts the Grasshoppers 6-5 over the Drive

April 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Hudson Head's walk-off lifts the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 6-5 win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday, April 6 for the second game of its Opening Weekend Series. The Drive out hit the Grasshoppers 8-5 while each team tallied one error.

Leading at the plate for the Hoppers was outfielder Hudson Head and infielder Jack Brannigan as both hit .333. Head recorded one home run, two runs scored, three RBI, and one free base while Brannigan tallied one hit and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Lonnie White Jr., Mitch Jebb, and Josiah Sightler.

Leading at the dish for the Drive was designated hitter, Ronald Rosario as he went 2-4 with one double and one run scored. Hits for Greenville were also tallied by Ahbram Liendo, Luis Ravelo, Miguel Ugueto, Eduardo Lopez, Caden Rose, and Karson Simas.

Starting on the rubber for the Grasshoppers was righthanded pitcher Patrick Reilly. Reilly gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), and one free base while he tallied eight strikeouts on 3.1 innings of work. Emmanuel Chapman recorded the win for Greensboro and moved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for the Drive was lefthanded pitcher Connelly Early as he gave up one hit and one free base and tallied six strikeouts on four innings of work. Reidis Sena took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-1 on the season.

