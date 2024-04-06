Nava Homers, Claws Hold on for 7-6 Win on Saturday

April 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jean Cabrera gave up one run over five innings while Andrick Nava homered and the BlueClaws held on to top Aberdeen 7-6 on Saturday. Charles King, making his professional debut, got the last five outs to earn the save.

Jersey Shore is 2-0 for the first time since 2017 when the swept a season-opening four-game set at Kannapolis.

Jean Cabrera (1-0), making his High-A Debut, was sharp, throwing five scoreless innings before walking the leadoff batter in the sixth who came around to score the only run charged to the right-hander.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first when Justin Crawford, who walked and stole second, scored on a groundout from William Bergolla to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Andrick Nava singled home a run in the seocnd and then homered in the fourth. His 2-run home run was his fourth as a BlueClaw and the first home run hit by a BlueClaws player this season.

Troy Schreffler singled home two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Emaarion Boyd added a SAC fly in the seventh for the BlueClaws.

Aberdeen scored four runs in the eighth, on just one hit, to slice a 7-2 BlueClaws lead to 7-6. Charles King, making his professional debut, came on to get the last two outs and keep it a one run game into the ninth inning. King gave up a leadoff double in the ninth, but escaped a jam to earn the save.

Danny Wilkinson, a graduate of Scotch Plains HS, struck out all three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Bergolla had four hits in the win, scoring three times, while Nava went 3-4 and drove in three runs.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.