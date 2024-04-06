Renegades Spank Hot Rods, 14-2

Bowling Green, Ky. - Behind monster games from Omar Martinez and Rafael Flores and a combined one-hitter, the Hudson Valley Renegades dominated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 14-2 on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Martinez finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run, two RBIs and a walk, while Flores went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBIs.

Jared Serna kicked off the offensive barrage with a leadoff home run in the top of the first against Alex Cook. He tucked the sixth pitch of the game inside the foul pole down the left field line for his first home run as a Renegade after blasting 19 in 2023 with Single-A Tampa.

Making his professional debut, Kyle Carr set the Hot Rods down in order in the first before running into some trouble in the bottom of the second. Bowling Green struck for two runs on a hit - a double by Brock Jones - while taking advantage of three walks to take a 2-1 lead.

The Renegades jumped back in front in the top of the third as the first four batters reached against Cook (0-1). Serna walked, then Jesus Rodriguez singled. Martinez and Garrett Martin delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give Hudson Valley a 3-2 lead.

Trent Sellers (1-0) replaced Carr and fired 3.0 hitless innings in his professional debut, racking up seven strikeouts in the process. Leonardo Pestana followed with 2.0 hitless frames in his first outing of the season.

Martinez ripped a solo home run to left field to lead off the top of the fifth and kickstart a five-run inning. Kiko Romero and Cole Gabrielson each collected RBI singles, while Serna brought in two more runs when a groundball was booted by Hot Rods third baseman Brayden Taylor to break the game open at 8-2.

The Renegades tacked on two more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh courtesy of a two-run double by Martin and a mammoth two-run home run by Flores to grow the lead to 14-2. Martin finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and three RBIs.

Joel Valdez tossed the final 2.0 innings, sealing the victory. Carr, Sellers, Pestana and Valdez combined for the 11th one-hitter thrown by Hudson Valley since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021, and their 15th overall since the 2005 season.

The Renegades continue their series with the Hot Rods on Saturday night at 2:05 p.m. RHP Cam Schlitter gets the start for Hudson Valley against Bowling Green RHP Yoniel Curet. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 1:45 p.m. Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

